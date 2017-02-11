February 11, 2017 A WELLNESS MATTERS SPECIAL: METH AND THE ROAD TO RECOVERY

WELLNESS MATTERS presents a special live program on Feb. 11, immediately following the broadcast of the Ball State University documentary UNMASKED: THE STIGMA OF METH. The call-in program, hosted by Dr. Jeffrey Bird of IU Health Ball Memorial Hospital, will feature panelists who are tackling the issues of meth addiction in our community. The BSU documentary is a unique interdisciplinary, cross-platform student led immersive experience. The project includes the 30-minute documentary that will air on WIPB, a series of radio broadcasts for Indiana Public Radio, a website with podcasts and web video at stigmaunmasked.com, and a 40-page high-end, glossy magazine. Panelists: Tom Sloan, recovering addict Amanda Whitten, Clinical supervisor of the adult and addictions program, Meridian Health Services, Delaware County Jessica Hardin, UrbanLightHouse drug addiction recovery program Visit the website: stigmaunmasked.com