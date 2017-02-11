Wellness Matters
April 15, 2017
SMOKING TRENDS
This month, WELLNESS MATTERS examines smoking trends in Indiana.
Smoking Trends Resources:
- QUIT NOW Indiana – 800-784-8669
- Be Tobacco Free
- Indiana Tobacco Prevention and Cessation
- Tobacco Free Coalition of Delaware County – Jacey Foley, 288-1928
- Tobacco Free Coalition of Madison County – Karesa Knight-Wilkerson, (765) 683-0452
- Wayne County Tobacco Prevention and Cessation – Erin Ferguson, (765) 935-8997
- Howard County Tobacco Coalition – Shirley Dubois, (765) 457-9313
- Hamilton County Tobacco Prevention – Holly Wheeler, (317) 842-2603
- Hancock County Tobacco Free Coalition – Brandee Bastin, (317) 468-4162
- Smokefree.gov
- National Institute of Health – Tobacco
- National Institute of Health – Smoking
- National Institute of Health – Cessation Fact Sheet
- Breathe Easy Howard County
- National Cancer Institute 1-877-44U-QUIT (448-7848)
- Healthy Community Alliance of Delaware and Blackford County
- Community Hospital Anderson Smoking Cessation – (765) 298-1660 or (765) 298-1653
- Little Red Door Cancer Services of East Central Indiana
- St. Vincent Hospital Tobacco Management Center – 317-338-CARE (2273)
- American Cancer Society
- American Heart Association
- American Lung Association
March 18, 2017
CANCER TREATMENTS
On Wellness Matters in March we will look at cancer treatments.
Cancer has had a major impact on society in the United States. While there is still no cure for cancer, research has helped come up with new ways to fight it. Using a person’s own DNA scientists and doctors can customize a course of treatment for those affected with advanced forms of cancer and advances in radiation technology have made it possible to be more precise when treating tumors or specific regions of the body.
Dr. Jeff Bird will be joined in studio by Dr. Salfi Ibrahim, director of the precision genomics program at IU Health Ball Memorial Hospital to talk about their unique program. We take a tour of the new linear accelerator at the IU Health Ball Memorial Cancer Center with Radiation physicist Joe Butts and we will learn why colonoscopies are an important screening tool in the fight against colorectal cancer.
Cancer Treatment Resources:
- American Cancer Society
- Cancer Services – Little Red Door of East Central Indiana
- IU Health
- IU Health Institute for Personalized Medicine
- Cancer Services of Grant County
- CBS Sunday Morning show…Beyond Cancer
- Cancer the Emperor of all Maladies
- National Cancer Institute
- Centers for Disease Control and Prevention
- Cancer Center Treatments of America
- Community Hospital Anderson
- American Institute for Cancer Research
February 18, 2017
MATTERS OF THE HEART
Kicking off the season will be matters of the heart. February is Heart Health month, after all.
Heart Disease is the number one cause of death in the United States, according to the American Heart Association, and one of the most widespread and costly health problems facing our nation. There are many types of heart disease, but according to the AMA, heart failure is one of the most common reasons for hospital admissions for older adults.
Dr. Jeff Bird will be joined in the studio by Dreu Doestler, Nurse Practitioner of the IU health Ball Memorial Heart and Lung Center, to talk about heart failure and what services are available though the Heart and Lung Center, which opened in the fall of 2016. WELLNESS MATTERS will also visit the IUBMH Cardiac Rehab program and facilities, learn about paramedicine, and offer up some low sodium diet tips.
Heart Health Resources:
- American Heart Association
- American College of Cardiology
- Mayo Clinic
- Center for Disease Control
- National Heart, Blood Lung, and Blood Institute/ National Institute of Health
- The Heart Foundation
- Tips for Heart Failure Caregivers
- More tips for Heart Failure Caregivers
- Heart Failure Society of America
For more information about the IU Health Ball Memorial Heart and Lung Center or the Cardiopulmonary Rehab Facility and services, call (765) 747-3773.
February 11, 2017
A WELLNESS MATTERS SPECIAL: METH AND THE ROAD TO RECOVERY
WELLNESS MATTERS presents a special live program on Feb. 11, immediately following the broadcast of the Ball State University documentary UNMASKED: THE STIGMA OF METH. The call-in program, hosted by Dr. Jeffrey Bird of IU Health Ball Memorial Hospital, will feature panelists who are tackling the issues of meth addiction in our community.
The BSU documentary is a unique interdisciplinary, cross-platform student led immersive experience. The project includes the 30-minute documentary that will air on WIPB, a series of radio broadcasts for Indiana Public Radio, a website with podcasts and web video at stigmaunmasked.com, and a 40-page high-end, glossy magazine.
Panelists:
Tom Sloan, recovering addict
Amanda Whitten, Clinical supervisor of the adult and addictions program, Meridian Health Services, Delaware County
Jessica Hardin, UrbanLightHouse drug addiction recovery program
Visit the website: stigmaunmasked.com
About the host
Jeffrey C. Bird, MD
COO and CMO, IU Health Ball Memorial Hospital
Jeffrey Bird, MD leads a staff of more than 400 physicians representing 45 medical specialties. Prior to assuming the leadership role as Chief Operating Officer and Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Bird served 14 years as the Associate Director of the Ball Memorial Hospital Family Medicine Residency Program. Prior to that, he was owner in a thriving private practice of family medicine.
Dr. Bird was born and raised in Muncie, Indiana, graduated from DePauw University with a BA in Zoology in 1981, matriculated to the Indiana University School of Medicine, and graduated in 1986. He then entered the Family Medicine Residency at Ball Memorial Hospital and served as Chief Resident of that nationally renowned program in 1988-89.
