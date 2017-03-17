March 18, 2017 – Cancer Treatments

On Wellness Matters in March we will look at cancer treatments.

Cancer has had a major impact on society in the United States. While there is still no cure for cancer, research has helped come up with new ways to fight it. Using a person’s own DNA scientists and doctors can customize a course of treatment for those affected with advanced forms of cancer and advances in radiation technology have made it possible to be more precise when treating tumors or specific regions of the body.

Dr. Jeff Bird will be joined in studio by Dr. Salfi Ibrahim the director of the IU health precision genomics program at Ball Memorial Hospital to talk about their unique program. We will take a tour of the new linear accelerator at the IU Health Ball Memorial Cancer Center with Radiation physicist Joe Butts and we will learn why colonoscopies are an important screening tool in the fight against colorectal cancer.

