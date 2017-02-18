February 18, 2017 – Matters of the Heart

Kicking off the season will be matters of the heart. February is Heart Health month, after all.

Heart Disease is the number one cause of death in the United States, according to the American Heart Association, and one of the most widespread and costly health problems facing our nation. There are many types of heart disease, but according to the AMA, heart failure is one of the most common reasons for hospital admissions for older adults.

Dr. Jeff Bird will be joined in the studio by Dreu Doestler, Nurse Practitioner of the IU health Ball Memorial Heart and Lung Center, to talk about heart failure and what services are available though the Heart and Lung Center, which opened in the fall of 2016. WELLNESS MATTERS will also visit the IUBMH Cardiac Rehab program and facilities, learn about paramedicine, and offer up some low sodium diet tips.

Heart Health Resources:



For more information about the IU Health Ball Memorial Heart and Lung Center or the Cardiopulmonary Rehab Facility and services, call (765) 747-3773.