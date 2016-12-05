VICTORIA Premiere Event

Celebrate the beginning of a new era!

VICTORIA on MASTERPIECE

Jenna Coleman (Doctor Who) stars as the young Queen Victoria at the outset of her epic reign, which set the stage for an entire era that would be named in her honor. Scripted by bestselling novelist Daisy Goodwin (The Fortune Hunter), Victoria airs in seven magnificent parts, fit for a queen, on MASTERPIECE, Jan. 15, 2017 on WIPB.

Following Victoria from her accession to the throne at age 18, through her education in politics, courtship and marriage, Victoria paints a portrait of a monarch who was raised to be the pawn of her powerful elders but who wasted no time in showing the empire who was in charge.

The stellar cast includes Rufus Sewell (The Man in the High Castle) as Lord Melbourne, the British prime minister who was Victoria’s father figure and intimate friend; Tom Hughes (Dancing on the Edge) as the handsome, brilliant and awkward Prince Albert, who stole Victoria’s heart after a rocky start; and Alex Jennings (Churchill’s Secret) as Leopold I, King of Belgium, Victoria and Albert’s matchmaking uncle who had dreams of a dynasty for his obscure royal line—which he amazingly achieved.

Join us to get a sneak peek of this epic new PBS mini-series!

VICTORIA Premiere Dinner

Friday, January 6, 2017



Online Reservations

6-7:00 p.m. – Masterpiece Victoria Premiere at Historic Muncie Civic Theatre, 216 E. Main St., Muncie

7:30 p.m. – Victoria-Era Themed Dinner at Vera Mae’s Bistro, 209 S. Walnut St., Muncie

Black tie optional



Seating is limited to the first 100 reservations; $100 per person.

Make reservations online or call 800-252-9472, by December 30.

Proceeds benefit WIPB Public Television