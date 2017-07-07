Storms cause outages for stations

Muncie, IN; July 7, 2017– Severe storms Friday afternoon are causing service interruptions for WIPB-TV and some Indiana Public Radio stations.

According to WIPB Chief Engineer Robert Rickner, the outage has affected those who watch WIPB’s over-the-air broadcast signal (with an antenna) and Dish Network subscribers. Comcast cable viewers have not been affected.

Indiana Public Radio stations impacted include WBSJ 91.7 FM Portland, WBSW 90.9 FM Marion, WBSH 91.1 FM Hagerstown/New Castle.

IPR can still be heard at WBST 92.1 FM Muncie and WBSB 89.5 FM Anderson. Online streaming is available at www.indianapublicradio.org or on the station’s Smartphone App (available in the App Store or Google Play).

Rickner states it could be Monday before service is completely restored. We will update listeners and viewers as information becomes available.

