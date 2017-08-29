Scheduled Maintenance

(August 29, 2017; Muncie, Ind.) — Tower maintenance on WIPB-TV’s transmitter will cause the station to be off the air for a brief period of time this afternoon. Channels 49.1HD, 49.2 Create and 49.3 Weather will be off the air. Cable and satellite service subscribers will not be affected.

Additioanlly, Indiana Public Radio’s stations WBSJ 91.7 FM Portland, WBSW 90.0 FM Marion and WBSH 91.1FM Hagerstown/New Castle are affected by the service outage.

We will update viewers and listeners when the service outage is over.

