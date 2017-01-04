Be All You Can Be with WIPB-TV!

Start your New Year’s resolutions with programs that help you to stay healthy, wealthy, and pain-free!

Donate to WIPB and choose a thank-you gift from these programs.

Dr. Fuhrman’s End Dieting Forever

Saturday, January 7, 11 a.m.

Learn why the popular fad diets out there just don’t work and can actually be very unhealthy.

Easy Yoga for Arthritis

Saturday, January 7, 12:30 p.m.

Gentle stretches and simple yoga postures plus a variety of hand and finger exercises to reduce stress and improve both joint and total-body flexibility.

Effortless Healing with Dr. Joseph Mercola

Saturday, January 7, 1:30 p.m.

The well-known physician and best-selling author encourages people to explore natural health and empowers them to become their own healers.

Dr. Ruth’s Revving Up Your Romance

Saturday, January 7, 3:30 p.m.

Revitalize relationships with the secrets for reigniting passion from the world-famous therapist, Dr. Ruth Westheimer.

Stronger Bones, Longer Life with Dr. Lani Simpson

Saturday, January 7, 4:30 p.m.

An expert in osteoporosis and author of “Dr. Lani’s No-Nonsense Bone Health Guide” – leads viewers in understanding how to take charge of their bone health and retain their independence.

Forever Painless with Miranda Esmond-White

Saturday, January 7, 6:00 p.m.

Author Miranda Esmond-White provides groundbreaking and eye-opening education on pain and its causes, and a new approach to pain management.

Eat to Live with Dr. Joel Fuhrman

Saturday, January 7, 8:00 p.m.

Cut through the hype and get the facts you need to lose weight and lower blood pressure and cholesterol without drugs. Dr. Fuhrman provides the latest research that sets you on the path to recovery even if you have diabetes or pre-diabetes.

Suze Orman’s Financial Solutions for You

Saturday, January 7, 9:00 p.m.

The special’s central theme is that financial decision-making should be guided by an understanding of “the goal of money,” which Suze perceptively defines as “to make you feel secure.”

Ric Edelman’s The Truth About Retirement

Sunday, January 8, 11:00 a.m.

An action plan to ensure a fiscally secure retirement is shared. Included: investment strategies; sensible advice about investing, claiming Social Security and estate planning.

Super Brain with Dr. Rudy Tanzi

Sunday, January 8, 12:30 p.m.

SUPER BRAIN is a program exploring new discoveries in neuroscience that maximize the potential of the human brain in practical and actionable ways. The field of neuroscience has been exploding with new findings by the day.

21 Days to a Slimmer, Younger You

Sunday, January 8, 2:30 p.m.

Dr. Kellyann Petrucci offers a weight loss transformation specialist who’s helped thousands of people go from fat, sick, and old to young, slender, and vibrant.

Healing Mind with Martin Rossman

Sunday, January 8, 4:00 p.m.

Learn to use the power of your mind to reduce your stress & anxiety, relieve pain, change lifestyle habits, and live with more wellness.

Ed Slott’s Retirement Rescue

Sunday, January 8, 5:30 p.m.

Ed Slott defines the monumental fiscal problems facing Americans and provides a step-by-step solution to creating a plan of action.