Did you know that more than 1,000 different amphibians, reptiles, birds and mammals are considered endangered, threatened or rare in Indiana according to the Indiana Natural Heritage Data Center?

In fact, each county in WIPB-TV’s viewing area has a comprehensive list of its own.

WIPB will focus its documentary lens on several of these endangered, threatened and rare species throughout east central Indiana for “Rare INdiana,” a project that includes digital content, a photo exhibit, nature walks and much more.

This project, made possible with a grant from WGBH, is in conjunction with the upcoming PBS program “RARE – Creatures of the Photo Ark,” premiering in July on WIPB.

To show the importance of preserving and protecting these rare animals for future generations, WIPB-TV and its partners will create educational videos of these animals in eight of our counties. Each video will include local experts on these animals, such as Tim Carter, a Ball State University professor whose work is centered on endangered or threatened bat species. Combined, the videos will create a 30-minute special to air on WIPB.

WIPB will also partner with Gordy Fine Art & Framing, Red-Tail Land Conservancy, Cope Environmental Center and Hayes Arboretum for preview screenings of “RARE – Creatures of the Photo Ark,” nature photo walks and a photo contest/exhibit.

For more information about submitting photos, participating in one of the walks or attending one of the preview screenings, contact Community Engagement Coordinator Michelle Kinsey at (765) 285-5887.