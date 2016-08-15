Pendleton chosen as next town!

PENDLETON – WIPB-TV will feature Pendleton in its ongoing series celebrating small towns.

Called “Now Entering…”, this program is a video scrapbook of the people, places and history of towns as seen through the eyes of its residents.

Pendleton community members will collect video footage and still photos to showcase their unique stories.

These stories will combine to create the “Now Entering…Pendleton” program, which will be broadcast on WIPB-TV.

A Community Meeting was held July 27 at the Pendleton Library, 595 E. Water St. At the meeting, resident learned about collecting stories, heard tips for shooting video and more.

WIPB will return to Pendleton on Sept. 17 to interview the storytellers and collect their photos and videos.

For more information, contact Michelle Kinsey, Community Engagement Coordinator, at (765) 285-5887 or mkinsey@nullbsu.edu.