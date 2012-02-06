Called “Now Entering…”, this program shines the spotlight on the great towns in our viewing area. The first town selected for this ongoing series was Portland.

WIPB-TV kicked off a new project in 2016, one that features familiar places and faces.

Our second town was Pendleton. And our next town is….KNIGHTSTOWN! Tune in for the premiere of “Now Entering…Knightstown” at 8 p.m. Sept. 30 on WIPB!

“Now Entering…” is a video scrapbook of the people, places and history of towns as seen through the eyes of its residents. Community members will collect video footage and still photos to showcase their unique stories.

These stories will combine to create the “Now Entering ” program, which will be shown live as a pledge program on WIPB.

And because WIPB wants to make sure everyone who would like to tell a story can do so, video cameras will be provided – to be checked out, library-style, at a central location.

For more about the program, be sure to click on the “Now Entering” blog below.

Our next town is WABASH!

