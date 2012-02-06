Now Entering…Pendleton Premiered March 7

WIPB-TV premiered the second in a new series of programs highlighting our great small towns on Mar. 7.

NOW ENTERING is a video scrapbook of the people, places and history of towns as seen through the eyes of its residents.

The second town chosen was Pendleton.

NOW ENTERING…PENDLETON features a variety of video vignettes about this Madison County city, told by nearly 20 of its biggest cheerleaders.



You will go back in time to meet some of the town’s most famous residents; learn the history behind its historic Falls Park; dig up some fun at a school garden, and take a walk along its memory-lined streets.

Community members collected video footage and still photos to showcase the stories that make their town unique. Then the WIPB production team traveled to Pendleton to record interviews at the beautiful Pendleton Historical Museum with our storytellers, which will serve as the narration for each of their stories.



EXCLUSIVE DVD OFFER

On March 7, many of those storytellers will be in the WIPB studios for the

live program to talk about their experiences. You can receive a DVD of

NOW ENTERING…PENDLETON when you support WIPB with

a tax-deductible contribution (details available during the program).

For more about NOW ENTERING, including a blog and how you can nominate your town, click here.