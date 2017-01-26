‘Now Entering…Pendleton’ premieres in March

PENDLETON – “Now Entering…Pendleton” will air at 8 p.m. March 7 on WIPB.

Twenty Pendleton storytellers submitted photos and videos of the people, places and things they are passionate about in their town. They were then interviewed at the Pendleton Historical Museum.

This live pledge program will include those stories, as well as live, in-studio interviews with the storytellers.

For more information on the program, or to suggest your town, contact Michelle Kinsey, Community Engagement Coordinator, at mkinsey@nullbsu.edu.