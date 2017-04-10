The next ‘Now Entering’ town is…Knightstown

KNIGHTSTOWN – A Henry County town has been selected as the next location for “Now Entering…”

Knightstown will be featured in the program, the third in a series designed to shine the spotlight on great towns in our viewing area.

Several residents came out to learn more about the project April 6 during a Town Meeting. A big thanks to Sarah Ward for opening the town hall chambers for the meeting and the staff of the Knightstown Public Library for making our cameras available (to check out) there.

Residents will now spend the next several weeks collecting photos and videos to tell their stories. WIPB-TV will return to Knightstown on May 20 to conduct interviews with each storyteller at the Hoosier Gym.

Those Knightstown residents who want to share their stories should fill out the participation form at www.wipb.org/nowentering or contact Community Engagement Coordinator Michelle Kinsey at mkinsey@nullbsu.edu or (765) 285-5887.