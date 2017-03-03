March Membership Specials

Join us as we feature our membership specials!

Eat to Live with Dr. Joel Furhman, MD

Saturday, March 18, 3 p.m.

Cut through the hype to get the facts you need to live healthier.

Ed Slott’s Retirement Road Map 2017

Saturday, March 12, 4:30 p.m.

Ed Slott, America’s IRA Expert, hosts this program, which is filled with wisdom, humor and insight, helping viewers navigate the road blocks to a prosperous and worry-free retirement.

Ken Burns: American Storyteller

Saturday, March 18, 6:30 p.m.

Join Tom Hanks, Meryl Streep, George Lucas, Wynton Marsalis, Yo-Yo Ma, Henry Louis Gates, Jr., Sam Waterston, Doris Kearns Goodwin and more for a tribute to the acclaimed filmmaker.

Rhythm and Blues 40: A Soul Spectacular

Saturday, March 18, 8:30 p.m.

Join legends of the 60s and 70s for a once-in-a-lifetime concert of unforgettable hits.

This Land is Your Land

Saturday, March 18, 10:30 p.m.

Take a musical journey through the evolution of modern American folk music.

Roy Orbison: Black & White Night 30

Saturday, March 18, 12 a.m.

Jackson Browne, T Bone Burnett, Elvis Costello, k.d. lang, Bonnie Raitt, J. D. Souther, Bruce Springsteen, Tom Waits and Jennifer Warnes.

Easy Yoga for Arthritis

Sunday, March 19, 11:30 a.m.

Arthritis, in its 100 different forms is the leading cause of disability in the US. Learn how to feel better with simple yoga exercises.

BrainFit: 50 Ways to Grown Your Brain

Sunday, March 19, 1 p.m.

Dr. Daniel Amen and his wife, nurse Tana Amen provide 50 ways to grow your brain and their best secrets for igniting your energy and focus at any age.

70s Soul Superstars

Sunday, March 19, 3:30 p.m.

Join Patti LaBelle for an all-star reunion of the legends of 1970s Motown, R&B and soul, including the Commodores, the Chi-Lites, the Stylistics, Yvonne Elliman and more.



Magic Moments: Best of the 50s Pop

Sunday, March 19, 6 p.m.

Join the hosts for this nostalgic trip back to the 1950s.



Hamilton’s America

Sunday, March 19, 8 p.m.

Hamilton’s America, the documentary film that brings history to vivid life through the lens of Lin-Manuel Miranda’s pop culture Broadway phenomenon Hamilton.

Victoria After Party

Sunday, March 19, 10 p.m.

Give the first season of this regal new series a royal sendoff with the cast and creators.