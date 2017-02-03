Black History Month

Join us all month as we celebrate Black History Month!

Mercy Street, Season 2

Sundays, February 5-19, 8 p.m.

Allegiances blur and loyalties shift as the war pushes the drama beyond the hospital. Follow the growing chaos at Alexandria’s Mansion House, the precarious position of the Green family and the changing situation of the burgeoning black population.

Independent Lens

Monday, February 6, 10 p.m.

The documentary tells the little-known story of William Trotter, an African-American journalist who launched a protest against the 1915 release of D. W. Griffith’s controversial epic.

Smokey Robinson: The Library of Congress Gershwin Prize

Friday, February 10, 9 p.m.

Honors singer-songwriter Smokey Robinson during this star-studded music special, hosted by Samuel L. Jackson, with a special appearance by Motown founder Berry Gordy.

John Lewis – Get in The Way

Friday, February 10, 10:30 p.m.

The son of sharecroppers, John Lewis grew up in rural isolation, seemingly destined to a bleak, segregation-imposed future. But his fate took a different turn, and Lewis rose from Alabama’s Black Belt to the corridors of power on Capitol Hill.

Independent Lens

Monday, February 13, 10 p.m.

Featuring Daryl Davis, an African-American musician who meets and befriends members of the Ku Klux Klan in an attempt to change their minds and forge racial conciliation, one racist at a time.

The Talk – Race in America

Monday, February 20, 9 p.m.

A two-hour documentary about “the talk,” the conversation parents of color have with their children about how to behave if stopped by the police.

Maya Angelou: American Masters

Tuesday, February 21, 8 p.m.

The first documentary feature about the incomparable author and activist Dr. Maya Angelou (1928-2014), best known for her autobiography I Know Why the Caged Bird Sings.

Africa’s Great Civilizations

February 27 – March 1, 9 p.m.

From Henry Louis Gates, Jr. is an epic new documentary series that brings to life stories of both little-known and celebrated African kingdoms and cultures, and includes a historical reflections on the slave trade to the Americas.